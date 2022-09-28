Ishaq Dar is once again Pakistan’s finance minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator has taken oath as the finance minister of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of the office of federal finance minister to Dar.

The oath-taking ceremony, which took place in the President House, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and others.

His appointment as the finance minister came just two days after his return to Pakistan.

After five years in London, Dar returned Monday to the country with the challenging task of steering the country’s economy in a ’positive direction.“

Speaking to SAMAA TV prior to his departure from London, Dar said that the problems with Pakistan’s economy are quite apparent.

Read: ‘Will resume from where I left off’

He added that the office he had left to come to London for medical treatment, he would be returning to the same office.

Dar hoped to restore the country’s economic position, which he had helped take Pakistan to during 2013-2017, when the interest rate was the lowest, and the growth rate was the highest in decades, while other macroeconomic indicators were also positive with a stable rupee and high reserves.

“We will try to arrest the economy’s downward trend and change its direction by the grace of God,” he said.

He reiterated that there was a politically motivated tax on not filing returns while he had never delayed filing his income tax returns.