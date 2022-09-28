Pacer Naseem Shah hospitalised ahead of fifth T20I against England

Pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the fifth T20I against England following a chest infection, Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital late on Tuesday due to his fever, however, he is now feeling better.

He underwent different tests, including a dengue test, to ascertain the problem, during his stay in the hospital.

Shah’s inclusion in the other matches will depend on the results of his medical reports, the spokesperson added.

The fifth match of the seven-match series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The series is levelled at 2-2.