The Legend of Maula Jatt’ cleared by Sindh censor board

Pakistan’s most anticipated film, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has overcome a key obstacle to its release and has allowed the promoters to start pre-booking shows from the end of the week.

The film’s promoters announced on Tuesday that the film had cleared a key obstacle, securing the clearance certificate from the Sindh censor board. The certificate could pave the way for the movie to obtain clearance certificates from other regional censor boards as well.

Advance bookings

Meanwhile, the promoters of the big-budget movie have announced that pre-booking for shows at cinemas across the country will commence from September 30.

This will allow a sufficient period for the film to secure pre-launch sales and provide an early measure of audience attraction towards the movie before its release and prior to any reviews coming out.

Apart from releasing in Pakistan, the movie is also getting a simultaneous international release, having secured screenings with major cinemas in the UAE, Australia, US, UK and other countries.

Directed and written by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 classic Punjabi-language film, which centers on the legendary rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath.

The movie’s first teaser was released in 2019, but due to the global pandemic and a legal battle – a copyright lawsuit filed by the original Maula Jatt’s producer – against the movie, it got delayed, but now TLOMJ will hit the theaters on October 13 this year all over the world.