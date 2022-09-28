Naseem Shah rushed to hospital with fever, chest congestion

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been taken to a hospital in Lahore after his health worsened late on Tuesday. His illness has put in doubt his participation in the next match of the T20 international match against England.

Sources said that Shah had been suffering from a high grade fever for the past two days due to a chest infection. The fever had appeared to drain Shah of any power and sources said he did not leave his room all day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, his condition seemed to worsen, prompting a trip to the hospital.

Shah underwent tests for the viral dengue fever after which he was admitted to a local, private hospital for treatment.

It is now unlikely he will be well enough to make it for Pakistan’s next match against England during the ongoing, seven-match series.

It is now expected that spinner Abrar Ahmed may be handed his debut in the next match. Fellow spinner Usman Qadir may be given a rest.