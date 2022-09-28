Reprimand? GC University vice chancellor removed from search committee of varsities

Reprimand seems to have been swift for GC University Vice Chancellor Asghar Zaidi who was on Tuesday removed from the search committee of the varsity after he gave permission to invite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for a skill development program and appeared the program while publicly fawning over the former prime minister giving the impression of a political rally.

A notification issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday stated that Professor Asghar Zaidi has been removed from the search committee of Vice Chancellors. He has been replaced by Dr Shoaib Mir.

Earlier, Professor Asghar Zaidi had been included in the search committees of Vice Chancellors of Quaid-e-Azam University, International Islamic University and Allama Iqbal Open University.

Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain had said that strict action will be taken against the Vice Chancellor of GCU so that no educational institution can be used for political purposes in the future.

But later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his news conference on Tuesday evening condemned what had happened, noting action will only be taken as per the law, admitting there was little contained in the law that granted the federal government or its associated independent organizations to effect any reprimand.