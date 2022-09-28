LDA big scandal unearth during four years tenure of PTI

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was not subject to a commercial audit during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the past four years.

This information emerged on Tuesday.

SAMAA TV correspondent Abass Naqvi reported that during the past four years there was no audit on revenue, income and funds in LDA.

The source said that during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, several projects worth of billions of rupees were initiated in Lahore alone, including Shahkam Chowk reconstruction, railway station overhead bridge, Firdous market underpass, Gulab Devi Underpass and other projects.

The source further said that despite approval for appointing a commercial auditor, the audit could not be conducted within the given time frame.