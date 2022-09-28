Imran Khan, Asad Umer & Fawad Chaudhry summoned before ECP tribunal on Oct 11

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, former federal finance minister Asad Umer and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry have all been summoned before a tribunal of the apex poll body in their personnel capacity on October 11 for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against the commission.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the case of passing derogatory remarks against the body and its office bearers.

However, all the defendants failed to appear before the tribunal.

A counsel for the PTI leaders, Faisal Chaudhry, argued that the body had failed to issue a written order in response to objections raised by the three individuals.

ECP Member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ikram Ullah has asked whether an exemption from personal appearance had been sought for Imran Khan.

Member from Balochistan asked if summoning someone in their personal capacity is a directive against someone?

PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry argued it would be preferable if the commission would delay its decision until the high court decides on a similar case.

The ECP, after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing. But before it did so, it issued fresh summons for the PTI leaders to appear before the tribunal on October 11.