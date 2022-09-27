Prince Mohammad bin Salman named Saudi Arabia’s first prime minister

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday appointed Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as the country’s inaugural prime minister.

SAMAA TV correspondent reported that the anouncement came amidst major restructuring in the Saudi council of ministers - the top-most decision-making body of the country after the royal court.

As prime minister, Prince Salman will lead the council of ministers.

As part of the restructuring of the 35-member council, Prince Dr Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been named as a Minister of State. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of Energy. Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of State. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Minister of Sports.