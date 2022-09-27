Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 27 Sep 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 27 Sep 2022 Sep 27, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 27 Sep 2022 Recommended Amid ruckus by opposition, Ishaq Dar takes oath as senator Kremlin proxies to close polls in ‘sham’ Ukraine annexation votes Moon sighted, Rabi-ul-Awwal 1 will fall on September 28: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Most Popular ‘Are you really a Muslim?’, Saboor Aly once again receives bashing for her ‘revealing’ outfit Pakistan Transgender Persons Act: Federal Shariah Court assures protection, seeks replies Cancelled Netflix series: Is Ahad Raza Mir’s Hollywood dream over?