Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday after his condition worsened.

Said to have been carrying ill health for nearly a month, he was finally admitted on Tuesday.

A high-powered board of medical experts, led by PPP stalwart Dr Asim Hussain, has been examining and monitoring the former president’s health.

Sources said that Zardari might undergo a lung procedure tomorrow while he is expected to undergo various medical tests.

In late July, Zardari had contracted the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) while visiting his daughter, Bakhtawar, in Dubai to celebrate the first birthday of his grandson.

The 67-year-old was fully vaccinated and boosted for Covid-19.