India’s comments on Pakistan-US ties termed contrary to ‘norms of inter-state relations’

Islamabad on Tuesday strongly rebuked comments by the Indian foreign minister for making unwarranted remarks about Pakistan-US ties, deeming the comments on the relationship as “unwarranted” and contrary to norms of inter-state relations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office spokesperson responded questions from the media about the remarks by the Indian Minister for External Affairs in New York.

Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan enjoys a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States.

The relationship, he said, has been vital in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

In recent months, Ahmed said that the Pakistan-US relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties.

“Both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security,” he said.

“India is strongly urged to respect basic norms of interstate relations and refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan,” he affirmed, adding, “India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in an event in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday had remarked that the US-Pakistan relationship has “neither ended up serving Pakistan well nor serving the American interests’’.

In response to questions on Monday, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US does not view its relationship with either Pakistan or India “in relation to one another.”

“These are both partners of ours with different points of emphasis in each,” he had said.