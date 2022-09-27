Quetta police apprehend man accused of killing Dr Nasir Achakzai’s children

Hours after the deed, Quetta police on Tuesday apprehended a man accused of killing Dr Nasir Achakzai’s three children.

The suspect has allegedly confessed to police, telling them it was due to a land dispute.

Police said that three people were killed in Quetta’s Railway Colony during the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims were identified as children of famous local medical practitioner Dr Nasir Achakzai.

According to Dr Achakzai’s statement to the police, he was returning to his home in Railway Housing Society on Joint Road along with his four sons and household help late on Monday when unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle.

As a result of the gun attack, the medical practitioner’s three sons including 20-year-old Zaryan, 18-year-old Syedal, and eight-year-old Zarang were killed on the spot.

Qais and Dr Achakzai survived along with their household help Asfand Jamaluddin.

Police subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.

Questioning the survivors, they soon learnt that contrary to the initial statement, it was Qais who had killed his brothers.

Police subsequently took him into custody.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing his brothers.

He told police that he had used his cousin’s pistol to carry out the heinous crime.

“The suspect did not like the restrictions imposed on him by his brothers and then there was the matter of his desire to usurp their share in their father’s property,” the report added.

The report further said that that Qais had allegedly threatened Asfand with dire consequences if he reported anything to the police.

