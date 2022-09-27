Moon sighted, Rabi-ul-Awwal 1 will fall on September 28: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday sighted the moon for the third month of the Islamic year, with the first of Rabi-ul-Awwal due to fall on Wednesday, September 28.

The central moon-sighting body met in Karachi on Tuesday. It was headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

After reviewing testimonies from across the nation for sighting the moon for Rabi-ul-Awwal were reviewed and scrutinized, Azad announced that the moon had been sighted.

Therefore, the first of Rabi-ul-Awwal would fall on September 28.

Moreover, Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 – Eid Milad un Nabi – would fall on Sunday, October 9.