Keys to treasury given to someone who was an absconder for 5 years, says Imran Khan

**Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accosted the government for handing the keys to the national treasury to someone who spent the past five years as an absconder of the law.

He said this while addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh convention in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Imran lamented that it was unfortunate the country’s justice system could not stop Ishaq Dar.

He went on to claim that Dar’s return became possible after the former cut a deal per a new National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

“An absconder who stole money was making decisions for Pakistan,” he claimed as he took a swipe at deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Dar’s alleged backseat driving of recently resigned finance minister Miftah Ismail.

He pointed out that in Muslim states around the world there is only 20 percent rule of law, while in Switzerland there is a hundred percent rule of law.

Recalling his aborted plan of turning the country into the Islamic state of Medina, Imran said that those who want to see how a welfare state actually works, should visit Sweden and Britain.

Speaking about his aide Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and alleged custodial torture, the former premier said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman was part of a government where these cruel acts were taking place.

He also reiterated his refrain against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Around 60% of this cabinet is currently out on bail,” he said.

Imran also spoke about the country’s poor economic health. Pointing a finger square at the incumbent government, he said the economy has deteriorated while unemployment was rising.

He accused the government of only focusing on hiding their corruption through amendments and not serve the nation.