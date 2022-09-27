Bismah upbeat ahead of women’s Asia Cup

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is upbeat ahead of women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

The seven-team tournament will be played in Sylhet from October 1, with the final set to take place on October 15.

“Our previous series didn’t go well, so we will try to rebuild our side and restart our winning streak. Our coaches have worked really hard on players in the camp and we will try to execute the practice in the matches in the tournament,” Bismah was quoted as saying by PCB.

“The tournament format is such that it provides a number of matches to the players which will ultimately help us to get ourselves ready for next year’s World Cup. We will not be complacent, every team in the tournament will come fully prepared, and we will try to produce good results.

“Match against India is an important match, but before that we have other games. We will try to gain momentum in the tournament, and once it is with us, we will look forward to the game against India.”

Squad

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Reserve players

Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan’s fixtures

2 October – v Malaysia

3 October – v Bangladesh

6 October – v Thailand

7 October – v India

9 October – v UAE

11 October – v Sri Lanka