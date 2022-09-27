WATCH: PM Shehbaz says Imran never consulted him over granting army chief an extension

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a threat to the country’s national fabric.

He asked if Imran Khan had consulted him, when Shehbaz was the opposition leader, over giving an extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He also stated that Imran’s resignation from the parliament had yet to be accepted so he was welcome to return to the lower house like any other member of national assembly.

He said this while addressing a news conference in Islamabad after returning from over a week of trips to two global summits.

The prime minister said that Pakistan as come out of global isolation following a fortnight spent abroad rubbing shoulders with global leaders and building goodwill.

Shehbaz detailed his meetings with global leaders, first at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan and then at the United Nations General Assembly high-level event in New York.

Shehbaz said he met with the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan and then later in that week met with King Charles III and England’s new Prime Minister Lizz Truss in London at a reception for heads of state during the funeral week of Queen Elizabeth II and then followed that up with meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden.

The prime minister said that he forcefully raised the issue of floods in Pakistan with all the leaders he met.

Meeting with Charles III

Shehbaz noted that during his meeting with King Charles III, the latter expressed good wishes towards Pakistan and expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the floods.

Audio leaks

Shehbaz termed the audio leaks a grave matter of national security which has far reaching consequences for the global standing of Pakistan.

He added that as soon as he landed on Pakistani soil, he took notice of the leaks and that the matter will be probed.

Pressed further on the contents of the leaks, Shehbaz clarified that Maryam Nawaz had not made any request to him for a favor.

However, he confirmed that Dr Tauqeer had raised the matter with him.

“Half the machinery was imported from India during the administration of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he said, adding that the project was incurring losses because the remaining machinery could not be imported after a complete ban on imports from India was imposed.

The prime minister said that since the ban is still in effect, Dr Tauqeer said that if the matter is to be taken up it would need to go to the ECC and then the federal cabinet for approval and that it would not be advisable.

Shehbaz maintained that this is the lawful way to do things. He added that instead of pushing it silently, they opted against it. He asked the journalist who had asked the question whether they had heard any thing about import of machinery being pushed through.

Taking a swipe at Imran Khan, he said that during the PTI tenure, deals were struck against carats while state assets were sold without any care.

He asked where was the audio for the export of sugar and wheat and then their re-import.

Shehbaz further asked where are the audios of all the corruption allegations against Imran Khan including sale of state gifts kept in toshakhana and of illegally detaining Tayyaba Gul and then blackmailing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close cases against the PTI government and creating cases against the opposition.

He also raised questions on reported irregularities in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) projects.

Cost of trips

Asked about the cost incurred on his extended foreign trips, Shehbaz said that ever since he first took on a high public office, from being elected as Chief Minister of Punjab in 1997 until now, he had personally paid the bills for foreign trips.

Donor conference

Shehbaz said that per United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, this is the time to act.

He added that his team, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others are working to organize the conference.

He added that French President Macron had hinted at donating during the conference.

During the briefing, he also had to quickly ask from Federal Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb what the corresponding word for “isolation” was in Urdu.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.