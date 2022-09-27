‘Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors,’ Kareena Kapoor reviews new movie
Vikram Vedha is set to release on September 30
The Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor has given her review on Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, calling it a blockbuster.
Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a poster of Vikram Vedha, featuring the two main leads of the movie.
She captioned it, “Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film. Blockbuster.”
Kareena also tagged Hrithik Roshan and other cast and crew members of the movie.
Vikram Vedha is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster film of the same name, based on the Indian folklore of “Vikram and Betal”.
The movie will hit the theaters on September 30.