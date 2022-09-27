Royal Family resumes formal responsibilities as Queen’s official mourning ends

As the time of royal mourning in honor of the late Queen ends, the monarchs and their families are resuming their formal responsibilities.

After the Queen passed away on September 8, the royal family only performed official responsibilities when necessary. When they were out in public, they wore black as a sign of respect. After the seven days of grief, they will begin fully fulfilling their regular official tasks on Tuesday.

To visit Swansea in Southwest Wales, William and Kate will drive to Holy head in Anglesey, North Wales, where they will spend the first part of the day. Following the passing of the Queen, the royal couple had vowed to come as soon as possible, wanting to start “deepening the trust and respect” they had with the Welsh people.

The couple’s most recent official trip to Wales was in June when they visited Cardiff Castle as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to watch preparations for the Platinum Jubilee concert.

On Thursday night, the eve of his tax-cutting mini-budget, Charles had a phone audience with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as part of his one official obligation during royal mourning.

The volunteers and support workers that the Prince and Princess of Wales encountered at Windsor that day were lauded for their efforts during the activities preceding the Queen’s funeral ceremony.

Following the custom established by the late monarch, the King left for Scotland shortly after the Queen’s burial on Monday and is expected to stay at his residence of Birkhall till the beginning of October.

The Queen would often return to London before the start of Parliament’s fall session after spending around 10 weeks at her residence in Scotland over the summer.

Charles’ coronation is thought to be in the planning stages, and Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in south London heard rumors that a date has been picked for the anticipated national ceremony.