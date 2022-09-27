Saudi Arabia unveils new app which makes Umrah, Hajj as simple as a few taps

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah unveiled a brand-new website for the government via which pilgrims may schedule their journeys to Makkah and Madinah.

Travelers from around the world may effortlessly plan their trip to the Kingdom using Nusuk, including applying for an eVisa and reserving lodging and transportation.

The site offers various services and information for pilgrims and guests that make it simple for them to complete their Umrah procedures.

This is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, whose goals include improving service quality and enhancing pilgrims’ religious and cultural experiences.

According to Arab News, Nusuk is being introduced in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority and is connected to the services offered by the country’s official tourism website, “Visit Saudi Arabia,” to enhance pilgrim experiences and streamline reservation and communication processes so that they can receive a variety of packages and programs.

Those who intend to undertake Umrah can utilize Nusuk to electronically reserve packages and programs and get the required visas and permissions.

Additional features, such as interactive maps, a calendar of events and offers, a digital instruction manual in various languages, and health information and services, will be introduced to the platform later.

Until all services are moved to Nusuk later, the Maqam platform will continue running. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, noted that the Nusuk platform is a continuation of ongoing efforts to raise the caliber of services offered to pilgrims by utilizing cutting-edge technology.

He says that the platform is the outcome of many government organizations working together to simplify pilgrim processes to enhance their spiritual journeys.