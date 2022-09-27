Practice session cancelled in Lahore ahead of fifth Pakistan-England T20I

The practice session on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium has been cancelled due to heavy rain in Lahore.

Pakistan and England are bound to play the fifth T20I of the ongoing series in Lahore on Wednesday.

The series is currently levelled at 2-2 after the end of the Karachi-leg of England’s tour of Pakistan.

The sixth and seventh T20I of the series will be played at the same venue on September 30 and October 2.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey