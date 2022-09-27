“Looks more like ice cream”: HUM Awards winner trolled for her outfit choice

Famous Pakistani actor Aymen Saleem appeared in 8th HUM Awards wearing a splendid dress and social media users couldn’t help but trolled her. They compared her dress to several sweet delicacies.

Pakistani celebrities have mostly been criticized for their outfit choices and this time Aymen Saleem’s dress from the HUM Awards has become a topic of discussion.

A person tweeted a picture of her dress along with Bakarkhani and captioned it, “Close enough?”

On Aymen’s Instagarm post, a user commented, “What is she wearing?” while another objected, “Why is she wearing such a dress, was she in Hollywood?”

A social media user said, “Her dress looks more like ice cream.” and another compared her dress to cream on the cake.

A netizen said that the actor is spreading vulgarity.

Aymen Saleem wore the dress by an Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Before Aymen, Indian actress Ananya Pandey also donned the same dress.

Saleem made her debut with the Ramazan Special sitcom Chupke Chupke for which she received the best actor award in the 8th HUM Awards.