Pakistan hockey coach Aikman’s visa issue resolved

There is finally a positive update about national hockey team’s Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman’s arrival in Pakistan as his visa issue has been resolved.

Aikman has received his visa for Pakistan and he will soon be on the flight to the country.

Due to the visa troubles, Aikman wasn’t able to join Pakistan team’s camp, which began on September 25, in Karachi for the first couple of days ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament.

The Dutch coach also faced a similar issue before the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. He only received a 90-day work visa instead of a work permit in order to travel with the Pakistan team to Birmingham.

After the Commonwealth Games, Aikman went back home to visit his family and required a new visa to come to Pakistan.

It must be noted that Aikman was appointed Pakistan coach till 2026 in December last year. He has previously coached the Japanese team, which stunned the world by winning the Asian Games title in 2018.

Aikman has also not been paid since joining the Pakistan team and the issue is still pending.

Pakistan team’s training camp is taking place at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi.

The squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which will take place from November 1-10, 2022, in Malaysia, will be finalised after the end of the training camp.