WATCH: In Islamabad, stray dogs won’t be killed anymore

Unlike the practice in much of Pakistan, where stray dogs are either shot or fed poisoned pellets, the federal capital has decided to adopt a more humane approach to the problem.

Stray dogs will now be picked up and taken to a shelter in the heart of the capital, where they will receive care and treatment.

The shelter has been set up by the city’s development authority, the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The facility features a natural environment where the dogs can freely move about. There are also dedicated kennels and rest areas for the dogs, apart from a medical and surgical unit to treat dogs, complete with quarantine rooms for the dogs to recover.

Apart from taking dogs off the streets and caring for them in a controlled environment, the dogs will be neutered to prevent their population from multiplying.

CDA Chairman Usman Yonas said that the shelter was opened over the weekend and has already started receiving complaints from citizens.

“Laws of cruelty against animals in Pakistan have been present since 1890, but they were never seen being implemented,” he said, adding that it took them just 25 days to build the center from idea to completion.

An annotated aerial image of the shelter shows the facilities built in the center. PHOTO: COURTESY CDA

Commenting on dog bite cases involving strays, he agreed that dogs could be aggressive animals but quickly added that they only react when we treat them harshly.

Talking about the center, he said that it was built with the intention of providing dogs with a lively and secure environment. He added that they have ensured dogs get proper food and treatment. Moreover, a proper drainage system, apart from planting trees around it creates a peaceful environment for the dogs.

A veterinary surgeon has also been appointed at the shelter while a complete range of veterinary medicines and vaccines for dogs have been supplied.

Moreover, a dog rescue team has been set up to catch stray dogs safely without harming them and then shifting them to the center.

He added that along with the purpose-built medical unit, a quarantine unit has also been built in the facility where dogs can recuperate after undergoing medical procedures or recovering from sickness, particularly neutering.

Younas said that the facility has a capacity to house 500 dogs.