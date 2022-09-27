Watch Live
Police book third grade student for electricity theft in Lahore

Court approves bail-before arrest of minor till October 4
Arshad Ali Sep 27, 2022
Police in Lahore have lodged a case against a nine-year-old boy for allegedly pilfering electricity. The boy, however, has secured bail-before-arrest from a local court.

A Lahore sessions court on Tuesday saw perhaps its youngest plaintiff ever on Tuesday when nine-year-old Falak Sher alias Akram Madni approached it seeking pre-arrest bail.

Sher, who studies in the third grade, told the court that the Misri Shah Police had booked him for alleged power theft.

Fearing that the police may arrest him, which could result in him missing out on classes, the child applied for a pre-arrest bail in the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted the relief and ordered the investigation officer in the case to appear before it and present details of the case at the next hearing.

The case was subsequently adjourned until October 4.

