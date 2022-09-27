Footballer Nadia Khan wants UK to follow in Pakistan’s footsteps over equal pay

Nadia Khan wants United Kingdom to follow in Pakistan’s footsteps with regards to equal pay for both men and women footballers.

While speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield on Monday, Nadia, who plays for Doncaster Rovers Belles, said that she was shocked to see footballers not getting equal pay in the UK when compared with Pakistan.

“The level of play in Pakistan is not as high as it is in the UK but both the men’s and women’s team get equal pay. Seeing that in Pakistan, and not UK, is bit of a shock. The amount of time and efforts all the players we put in, we should receive atleast something to help with,” said Nadia.

Nadia, who recently represented Pakistan for the first time during the SAFF Women’s Championship in Nepal, also spoke about her experience of playing for the national side.

“It was an honour to be called up for Pakistan. The journey and the experience was amazing. Honestly, I will do it again, any day. All the team members made me feel very comfortable. I’m so proud of the entire team,” she said.

“Initially, in my head, I thought that the level of play or the whole setup itself wasn’t going to be as amazing as it was. Everything was professional and it was such an amazing feeling to see that. It was great to see a South Asian country so focused on football and investing their time and efforts into the game,” she added.

She also shed light on scoring four goals in a single game against Maldives.

“I didn’t even realise that four goals was the actual record or even a hat-trick in a game. I came off the field and they were like ‘Nadia you have just broken a record!’,” she stated.

“I was only prepared to celebrate one or two goals and after the third and fourth goals I was like ‘what am I supposed to do?’,” she chuckled.

Nadia was also glad to see the media attention football was receiving in Pakistan.

“Honestly, it has gone crazy. The media attention it has received, I didn’t realise that it will blow up that much. It’s amazing to see and I’m loving the media attention it is getting because it is bringing attention to women’s football,” she concluded.