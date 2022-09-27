Did Hrithik Roshan confirm appearance in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev?

Rumors have been making the rounds for quite sometime that Hrithik Roshan will star in the sequel of mega-hit movie Brahmastra. Finally, the War actor has hinted that he might appear in the second part of the movie.

In an interview, Roshan was asked about his appearance in Brahmastra Part two: Dev, to which the actor responded, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

In his upcoming movie Fighter, the actor will star against Deepika Padukone and will reunite with War director Siddharth Anand.

Currently, the Mohejo Daro actor is preparing for his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, which is scheduled to release on September 30. The movie is a remake of 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and based on Indian folklore “Vikram and Betal.”

Meanwhile, the director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji has decided to release part two of the movie in 2025 and has not yet revealed who will play ‘Dev’ in the sequel.