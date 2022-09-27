Alizeh Shah tries another song, but response was hilarious

Alizeh Shah tried another song and this time tried to sing Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful but the social media users apparently didn’t like it.

She shared the cover on her TikTok which was the widely shared on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The response – however – was mixed as the users did not like this version of Scars To Your Beautiful.

They left hilarious as well as harsh comments on multiple posts as they believed that Alizeh spoiled it.

It is not the first instance the actor and model has been called out for her vocals.

Alizeh released a song in collaboration with Sahir Ali Bagga titled Badnamiya which also received flak.