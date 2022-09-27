Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Alizeh Shah tries another song, but response was hilarious

She sings Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful
Samaa Web Desk Sep 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Alizeh Shah tried another song and this time tried to sing Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful but the social media users apparently didn’t like it.

She shared the cover on her TikTok which was the widely shared on social media platforms.

The response – however – was mixed as the users did not like this version of Scars To Your Beautiful.

They left hilarious as well as harsh comments on multiple posts as they believed that Alizeh spoiled it.

It is not the first instance the actor and model has been called out for her vocals.

Alizeh released a song in collaboration with Sahir Ali Bagga titled Badnamiya which also received flak.

song

TikTok

Alizeh Shah

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div