Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Internet

NASA DART: Google joins bandwagon and does something very cool

Type "NASA DART" in search bar and see what happens!
Samaa Web Desk Sep 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Following the success of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s DART Armageddon-style mission, the Google search engine creates something funny and interactive when people search about the current space program.

Simply enter the search term “NASA DART,” and a 3D model of the DART spacecraft will emerge, strike your screen, and then be sent out of orbit, turning your screen to the right for the remainder of your search.

The DART mission was an initiative to stop asteroids from colliding with the planet and having disastrous effects.

google

NASA Dart

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div