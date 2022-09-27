NASA DART: Google joins bandwagon and does something very cool

Following the success of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s DART Armageddon-style mission, the Google search engine creates something funny and interactive when people search about the current space program.

Simply enter the search term “NASA DART,” and a 3D model of the DART spacecraft will emerge, strike your screen, and then be sent out of orbit, turning your screen to the right for the remainder of your search.

The DART mission was an initiative to stop asteroids from colliding with the planet and having disastrous effects.