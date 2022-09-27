Sajid Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to achieve ‘true summit’ of Mount Manaslu

Renowned mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has summited 8163m-Mount Manaslu, which is world’s eight highest peak.

Sajid, son of late Ali Sadpara, achieved the ‘True Summit’ of Mount Manaslu yesterday afternoon.

Sajid achieved the feat without oxygen, according to a post on his official social media accounts.

Alhamdulliah, Sajid has summited Mt Manaslu 8163m world’s 8th highest mountain without oxygen this afternoon and is first Pakistan to climb to the True Summit

The ‘True Summit’ is 20m-25m away from the fore summit (Shelf 2) and is considered a dangerous challenge to overcome at 8100m+ level.

Sajid managed to complete the summit before a huge avalanche stuck the climbers around C4.

“More than 13 climbers (including Sherpas) were swept along with the avalanche,” Chhang Dawa Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks wrote on social media. “Four Sherpas, including two from our team, need urgent rescue…The rest all have minor injuries.”