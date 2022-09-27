Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Athletics

Sajid Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to achieve ‘true summit’ of Mount Manaslu

He achieved the feat without oxygen
Samaa Web Desk Sep 27, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Twitter/Sajid Sadpara</p>

Photo: Twitter/Sajid Sadpara

Renowned mountaineer Sajid Sadpara has summited 8163m-Mount Manaslu, which is world’s eight highest peak.

Sajid, son of late Ali Sadpara, achieved the ‘True Summit’ of Mount Manaslu yesterday afternoon.

Sajid achieved the feat without oxygen, according to a post on his official social media accounts.

The ‘True Summit’ is 20m-25m away from the fore summit (Shelf 2) and is considered a dangerous challenge to overcome at 8100m+ level.

Sajid managed to complete the summit before a huge avalanche stuck the climbers around C4.

“More than 13 climbers (including Sherpas) were swept along with the avalanche,” Chhang Dawa Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks wrote on social media. “Four Sherpas, including two from our team, need urgent rescue…The rest all have minor injuries.”

Sajid Sadpara

Mount Manaslu

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div