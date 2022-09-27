NAB tells court it has no objection on returning Maryam Nawaz’s passport

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has told the Lahore High Court that it has no objection on returning the passport of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

The NAB submitted before the three-member bench of the LHC on Tuesday. The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was hearing Maryam Nawaz’s application for the return of her passport.

During the hearing, when CJ Bhatti inquired about the counsel of the applicant Amjad Pervaiz, his associate replied that Pervaiz is on the way and will be there soon.

Isn’t he aware where he has to appear first, the Justice Bhatti remarked.

The court then adjourned the hearing without any proceeding till October 3.