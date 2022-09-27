Khloe Kardashian dating 365 days star? Michele Morrone sets record straight

Michele Morrone set the record straight on dating Khloe Kardashian as his representative made a statement clarifying that there’s nothing going on between the two.

The 365 Days actor Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian made headlines as the two were spotted at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan Fashion Week posing for a cozy snap together.

In no time, the photo went viral on social media and fans started speculating that the two are dating.

However, recently Morrone’s representative made a statement that said, “Khloe and Michele met for the first time when they were both in attendance this weekend at Kim Kardashian’s fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana.”

Speaking about the rumors the statement added that apparently, Michele thought Khloe was “very nice” but there’s nothing going on between them.

An insider told People, “Khloe just met him in Milan that night, they are not dating. She has no plans to see him again.”

However, the Kardashian sister has not addressed the rumors yet.