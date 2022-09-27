Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her new relationship

Kim Kardashian has broken the silence on her relationship status as she disclosed that despite many people approaching her, she is not yet ready to be with a man.

Kim and Pete’s relationship ended in August.

In a recent interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kim said she isn’t ready to mingle yet after splitting with comedian Pete Davidson following nine months of dating.

But the model’s priorities have certainly changed as she would love to be with someone who is not part of showbiz.

She had disclosed that her new man could be from other fields including a scientist, attorney, etc.

However, during the show, Kim confirmed that a ‘bunch’ of men from those fields approached her, but she is not just ‘ready’ yet.

Speaking about her love life, Kim said, “I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids.”

The SKIMS founder who was previously married to Kanye West shares four kids with the rapper.