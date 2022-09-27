WhatsApp becomes more entertaining after new updates

WhatsApp introduces several brand-new interesting features. The new updates that improve your interaction with the app’s exciting features are all described in detail here.

These features make your discussions more entertaining and safer.

Camera Shortcut

The camera shortcut update for the app was ultimately made available to specific iOS and beta users on Thursday. A screenshot of the new functionality was also shared by WABetaInfo.

Photo Credit: WABeta.info

The absence of the latest update indicates that your WhatsApp account cannot access it. Users will have to wait till a later update in this situation.

Avatar

Thanks to WhatsApp, you can now share stickers representing who you are with your conversations and groups. The instant messaging app will automatically create your own sticker pack based on the chosen avatar in the settings.

Voice status updates

Thanks to this functionality, users will be able to post a brief audio memo as their status. Even though this feature is still under development, but WhatsApp for Android 2.22.21.5 beta is out, and beta users can use this brand-new feature.