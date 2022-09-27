Post cheating controversy: Aima Baig extends ‘phallic’ gesture to haters

After a week-long cheating controversy, famous singer Aima Baig returns to Instagram with a three-picture gallery post.

Baig, on Monday, uploaded a post on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Wondering if anyone cares?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

In the viral Instagram post, she lounged around beside the calm background. In one of the pictures, the Baazi singer can be seen showing the middle finger to her haters.

Baig’s post was showered with love from her fans on the social media platform.

The famous Pakistani singer got engaged to Shahbaz Shigri last year in an intimate ceremony.

However, Baig announced the end of their relationship in a long Instagram post,

Recently, Baig was accused – by a British model Taloulah Mair – of cheating on her ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri with Qes Ahmed.

Shigri has remained silent on the matter, while both Baig and Ahmed had issued their public statements on the controversy.

Furthermore, Mair has claimed that she has more evidence against Aima cheating on Shigri with her ex-boyfriend that she will reveal in her upcoming videos.