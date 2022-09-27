Ishaq Dar unlikely to surrender before court today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar returned to Pakistan after five years in London. It was expected that he would appear in the accountability court and would surrender himself.

Now, it seems that he won’t be appearing before the court today.

Last week., the accountability court of Judge Muhammad Bashir suspended Dar’s perpetual arrest warrants till October 7 as it assure him that he won’t be arrested upon arrival.

At the hearing, Dar’s counsel had argued that the former minister wanted to appear before the court but the arrest warrants must be first suspended. He promised that Dar will head straight to the court after landing in the country.

When he arrived in the country late Monday, it was expected that the former finance minister will appear before the court today.

On Tuesday morning, when Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N members arrived at the court for the proceeding they came to know that Judge Muhammad Bashir is on leave.

The minister told IG Islamabad that they would come when the judge returns from his vacation.

Return of Dar

Former finance, who also happens to be the brother-in-law of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, is expected to take oath as a member of the Senate and then as the federal finance minister on Tuesday.

Just a day before his arrival, Miftah Ismail stepped down as federal finance minister on the orders of Nawaz Sharif.

Upon landing on Pakistani soil at the Nur Khan Air Base, having hitched a ride with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar’s first words on home turf reflected the enormity of the task ahead.

“I will try my best to try and get Pakistan out of the current economic quagmire,” he said, adding that his party’s founder Nawaz Sharif and his brother, the current prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, had both tasked him with taking over as the next finance minister of the country and play what is referred to as “Daronomics” to steer the country out of the economic doldrums it finds itself in.