Bilawal calls for ‘green revolution’ as US announces another $10m for Pakistan under food security

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan seeks US assistance and cooperation in climate change justice.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday evening in Washington, he said Pakistan is facing a huge natural calamity and devastation which has affected millions of people across the country.

He said Pakistan is among the ten countries worst affected by climate change.

He said with US cooperation, hundreds of projects of the green revolution can be initiated.

The foreign minister said the contribution of Pakistan is below 0.8 % in greenhouse gases emissions.

Speaking on the occasion, the US Secretary of State announced an additional grant of $10 million under the head of food security for Pakistan.

He said the United States has extended an amount of $55 million so far for the assistance of flood affectees in Pakistan.

He said America is standing with the flood victims in the hour of difficulty and will continue their help.

Earlier, a delegation level meeting was held at the State Department in which stock of enhanced bilateral engagement in trade, energy, food, health, and areas of mutual interest and cooperation were discussed.

The foreign minister thanked the US side for continued support of Pakistan following the devastating climate catastrophe in the country.

Antony Blenkin, on the occasion, said that the meeting was aimed to reaffirm close partnership for economic prosperity, regional stability, and food security.

He also emphasized continued support for flood relief, including nearly $56.5 million in aid.