Audio leaks: Govt to form JIT to probe ‘security breach’

A day after audio leaks emerged of private and confidential conversations taking place inside the inner sanctum of the highest public office of the land, the Federal government has decided to conduct a high-level investigation into the security breach, starting with the Prime Minister’s House itself, sources said on Monday.

To probe the leaks, the government has decided to put together a ‘joint investigation team’ (JIT) to probe every aspect of the sensitive issue.

It is expected that staff at the Prime Minister House and others will be questioned.

The government has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday to discuss important security developments in the country. It is expected that among discussions on the agenda, the leaks will also become a topic of discussion.

A well-placed source, who spoke to SAMAA TV on the condition of anonymity, said that the joint investigation team will also inspect the suspected recordings and determine the medium used to record them or if data of the prime minister house was hacked.

The government has already attempted to brush the audio clips under the carpet, noting that it contained nothing that serves as an indictment of the current government or betrays ill-intent on behalf of certain individuals said to be featured.