President Alvi concerned over PM Office audio leaks

President Arif Alvi on Monday expressed concerns over leaked audio recordings of confidential conversations in the PM House, terming the release of personal information an immoral act that should be discouraged.

Talking to the journalists at Governor House in Karachi on Monday, he said that privacy was a trust which must not be broken. Leaked private conversation or comments and spreading fake news was unethical. He said that such things may spread fear and panic in society.

His comments came on a day when the government launched an investigation into the audio leaks while opposition leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman warned that more leaks could come to the fore in the coming days.

Dr Alvi further said social media can be used to spread knowledge and wisdom. Instead, it was being used to spread fake news.

“Political rivals must adopt courteous attitude towards each other on social media platforms,” he suggested. The suggestion is a far cry from what most political parties are seen practicing on social media platforms.

He further said in he will try and make a difference in the prevailing political environment in his personal capacity.

“The country is facing several crises, from devastating floods to economic turmoil. In such a situation, it is important for all stakeholders to unite for a common cause. “

With the utilization of foreign aid for flood victims a bone of contention, the president suggested devising a transparent and robust system for distribution of aid.

“I am hopeful that the government’s efforts to seek relaxations in repayment of international loans will bear fruit so that we can provide maximum aid to flood affectees,” he said.

President Alvi also asked welfare organizations, civil society and international donors to help flood efectees with open heart.