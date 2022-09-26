Terrorist attack on South Waziristan checkpost thwarted

A terrorist was killed when an attack by terrorists on a check post in South Waziristan was thwarted by security forces on Monday. In the heavy exchange of fire, at least two security personnel embraced martyrdom.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), unidentified assailants attacked a security check post in the Azam Warsak area of South Wazristan.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, at least two security personnel embraced martyrdom.

The personnel were identified as 29-year-old Naik Rashid, and Sepoy Rasool Badshah.

The security forces killed a terrorist in retaliatory fire.

After the attack, a search operation in the area led to the discovery of the dead terrorist’s body from whom arms and ammunition were recovered.

Upon identifying the terrorist, it was discovered that the armed assailant had been involved in several militant activities which had led to the death of several innocent people.

The military further said that a ‘cleanup operation’ is underway in the area to trace the attackers.