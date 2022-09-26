Watch Live
Lifestyle » Fashion

Did these two celebs repeat outfits at HUM Awards?

Social media users spot similarities in Hania, Mahira's outfits
Samaa Web Desk Sep 26, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Photo: File

The 8th Hum Awards held in Canada remained at the center stage, but social media users were quick to find out that two Pakistani actors donned outfits identical to the ones they had worn previously.

Many male and female actors performed at the award show and enthralled the audience.

However, as the clips of the show started to emerge on social media platforms before official airing, some viewers were quick to note that Hania Amir and Mahira Khan apparently wore old dresses.

Here are their performances from the latest event.

Here are the ones from previous HUM Awards.

Can you spot some similarities? Yes, we did too.

Hania Amir’s outfit came with minor changes on the front, while Mahira Khan apparently just wore a blue shade of the same old dress.

Mahira Khan

Hania Amir

Hum Awards

