Lady in red: Ushna Shah leaves jaws drop in latest photoshoot

The netizens found fault with the red outfit of versatile actor and model Ushna Shah on the occasion of the 8th HUM Awards held in Canada.

The celeb clan was in Canada to take part in the HUM Awards, which has itself received flak from a section of society who view the program should have not been organized amid the flood situation in Pakistan.

However, from across seven seas, Ushna Shah shared a behind the scenes (BTS) video of her photoshoot in a plain red gown designed by Asif Jofa.

The video received a mixed response from her fan base.

Many praised the actor for carrying the dress beautifully, while some called it too ‘vulgar’ for a person who identifies as a Muslim.

Some netizens also slammed the celebrity for making inappropriate poses for the photos and asked what she was trying to flaunt.