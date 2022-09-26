Gold slumps by Rs6,800 in single day

Following overall market trends on Monday, gold shed around 4.5% in value on Monday.

In the international market, gold fell by $2, as it fell to $1,640 per ounce.

Following that and fall in value of the US dollar, price of a tola of gold fell in the local market as well.

It fell from Rs150,600 to Rs143,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold fell by Rs5,829 to Rs122,857.

This follows a similar trend when on Saturday, gold shed around Rs3,750 per tola.

Over the past three days, gold has lost around Rs10,550 in value.

Meanwhile, silver saw its value remain stagnant at Rs1,570.