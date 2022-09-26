Watch Live
Gold slumps by Rs6,800 in single day

A tola of gold climbs down from value of Rs150,600
Wakil ur Rehman Sep 26, 2022
Following overall market trends on Monday, gold shed around 4.5% in value on Monday.

In the international market, gold fell by $2, as it fell to $1,640 per ounce.

Following that and fall in value of the US dollar, price of a tola of gold fell in the local market as well.

It fell from Rs150,600 to Rs143,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold fell by Rs5,829 to Rs122,857.

This follows a similar trend when on Saturday, gold shed around Rs3,750 per tola.

Over the past three days, gold has lost around Rs10,550 in value.

Meanwhile, silver saw its value remain stagnant at Rs1,570.

Bullion denomination Yesterday Price Today Price Change in Value
Gold 24K Tola Rs150,600 Rs143,800 Rs6,800
Gold 24K 10gm Rs128,686 Rs122,857 Rs5,829
Gold international per ounce $1,642 $1,640 $2
Silver Rs1,570 Rs1,570 0

