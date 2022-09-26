Sara Inam murder: Court extends prime accused Shahnawaz, father Ayaz’s physical remand

A local Islamabad court on Monday extended the physical remand of prime accused Shahnawaz Amir and his father Ayaz Amir.

Ayaz and his son Shahnawaz Amir were presented before Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday. Shahnawaz has been accused of murdering his wife Sara Inam in cold blood.

They were presented before Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Amir Aziz on completion of their remand.

As the case has gained momentum online, there were too many people in the courtroom to hear the case. On this, the judge said only the lawyers connected to the case to stay in the court and ordered everyone else to leave.

The judge asked the investigation officer (IO) to identify the suspects. The IO identified Ayaz Amir and Shahnawaz Amir as the only two suspects.

When the judge inquired how Ayaz is connected to the case, the IO replied that he is the father of the prime accused and has been nominated by the victim’s uncle and aunt.

Where the victim’s parents are, the judge asked. The officer said that they are in Canada and will reach Pakistan by tomorrow.

Ayaz Amir said he would like to plead his own case. He claimed that at the time of the incident he was Chakwal. Ayaz said he is the one who called the police and guide them the way to his farmhouse.

He said that he had told wife over the phone not to let Shahnawaz leave and tie him with the help of ropes if their servant was home.

The police did not ask me anything during the remand and my is not mentioned anywhere in the case, the journalist said.

Provide some proof if they want to accuse me of anything, Ayaz said.

Prosecutor told the court that Ayaz Amir was nominated by the victim’s relatives and claimed that the conspiracy started from the wedding of Sara and Shahnawaz.

The investigation officer informed the court that the victim’s parents claimed to have evidence against the prime accused. We are yet to recover passport and the money that has been sent through banking channel.

The police requested the for seven-day remand of the prime accused Shahnawaz. The court, however, approved Shahnawaz’s three-day remand while police have been given custody of Ayaz Amir for one more day.