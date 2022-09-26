Murtaza Wahab resigns as Karachi Administrator

In an unexpected turn of events Monday, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab stepped down.

Addressing a fiery press conference in Karachi, Wahab claimed that political hypocrites do not want him to restore Karachi, adding that “those with vested interest do not want a progressive and flourished Karachi.”

He said that it has become impossible to continue working the administrator.

“I have already sent the resignation to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,” he said adding that “It was easy to borrow money from the Prime minister and Sindh CM but the local bodies laws allow us to levy municipal taxes.”

He further commented that in the past everyone complained about lack of power. We also want a financially powerful KMC and that’s the reason we imposed municipal tax, he added.

Wahab claimed that it was during the tenure of former administrator Wasim Akhtar that the KMC imposed municipal tax and contracted a private company for the collection of taxes. There was a chance of corruption so that’s why we entered into an agreement with the K-Electric for tax collection, he said.

At that time, the KMC was collecting taxes ranging from Rs200 to Rs5,000. We have reduced these taxes and now collecting between Rs50 to Rs200, he said adding that the KMC would have received over Rs3 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court stopped K-Electric – the city’s power utility –from collecting municipal charges in its bills, noting that residents cannot face the possibility of losing their power if they do not pay the power bill because of auxiliary charges which are not linked to their power consumption.

This was directed Monday by the Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday while hearing an application filed by a citizen against the power utility collecting municipal charges.

During the hearing, the court asked why K-Electric was collecting municipal charges. Adding that citizens were now dumping their garbage in the trucks of the power utility