Lahore ready to host remaining Pakistan, England T20Is

Preparations are in the final stages at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which will host the remaining three T20Is between Pakistan and England from September 28.

The four-match Karachi leg finished on level terms with both teams winning two matches each.

The painting work and preparation of both main wickets and practice wickets have been completed at the venue.

Both teams flew to Lahore on Monday. The teams are scheduled to participate in practice session on Tuesday (September 27) and play the remaining three matches on September 28, September 30 and October 2.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey