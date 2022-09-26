‘I am not a scholar of Islam,’ admits Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday admitted that he is not a scholar of Islam, adding that he only relates his experiences after travelling the world which have brought him closer to religion.

He said this while addressing an Ulema Conference in Lahore on Monday.

Imran said that because of his travels and spending a good chunk of his life abroad it actually brought him closer to his religion and he has only narrated his experience with regards to religion.

He added that based on his experience, he found that the Western world adhered far more to the principles of the Islamic State of Medina with regards to implementation of rule of law, justice, social welfare and other key tenets.

Pressured to ‘forgive’ thieves

Narrating how Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reportedly said there was no forgiveness of theft and that even if the thief was his own child, they would have had to face the prescribed punishment.

Imran continued that during his tenure, he faced a lot of pressure. Some people, he claimed, asked him to forgive and forget about the alleged theft committed by certain politicians and give them a clean chit under National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He continued that a society which forgives theft, it sets itself up for its downfall.

Imran stated that these people had looted taxpayer’s money for 30 years and were in a cycle of looting, fleeing the country, taking an NRO to return to the country, loot some more and repeat.

During his speech, Imran said that while he was in power,

Mobiles & teaching students Seeratun Nabi

Imran pointed out that the youth of the country was facing immense problems, especially corruption of their mind due to the easy access to all sorts of communication and information.

“When I was the prime minister, I was briefed that the most common type of crime which was alarmingly on the rise was child sexual abuse,” he said, adding that the reason for this was the easy access to sexual content via cell phones.

Reminding that there was a lot of useful and educative content and other positive and constructive attributes to the technology as well, he said there was a need to properly educate and guide the youth.

That is why we created the Rehmatulil Aalimeen Authority and the Single National Curriculum with a focus on teaching children Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

Finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Imran, who has on occasion found himself at odds with the powerful group of scholars and Ulemas over his dithering stance regarding certain Muslim minorities, he asked why there was still a debate on this subject.

“When it has been clearly written in the Holy Quran,” he said, adding why was there a difference of opinion.

In the end, he stated that they will celebrate Rabiulawwal 12 with traditional zeal and fervor.