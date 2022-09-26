Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 5pm | 26th September 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 5pm | 26th September 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 5pm | 26th September 2022 Recommended After five years, Dar finally returns to Pakistan In new setback, hurricane forces Artemis Moon rocket into storage Pfizer files for US approval for Omicron booster for kids Related Stories ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you Most Popular Afghanistan cricketer’s Indian visa delayed due to Pakistan ties Pakistan Transgender Persons Act: Federal Shariah Court assures protection, seeks replies Atlas Honda launches ‘new’ CG125 motorbike for an unimaginable price