Govt to raise Marriyum Aurangzeb London hackling with UK authorities

The government is likely to raise the issue of hackling that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb faced in London with the British Authorities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is arriving in Islamabad on Monday, will chair an important meeting in this regard today.

He is scheduled to arrive at around 7pm and the meeting will be held soon after that.

According to the sources, the government is likely to initiate strict action against those spreading negative propaganda.

Besides the hackling issue, the meeting is expected to take important decisions including officially giving responsibilities to returning Ishaq Dar.

The meeting is also expected to take decisions regarding important security related matters.

What happened in a London coffee shop

Marriyum Aurangzeb was in London as part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation which was en route to Pakistan after attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Videos that have gone viral on social media showed Marriyum getting coffee at a shop in London when people who appeared to be supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf started heckling and harassing her.

A video shows some of the same people chanting “chorni, chorni” (thief).

The minister can be seen calmly sipping her drink unfazed by the yelling and jeering by the PTI supporters who continue to follow her on the street. The calm and grace with which Marriyum carried herself have earned her applause from peers and the media.