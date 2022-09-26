Sept 30 last date: How much tax do you have to pay on your salary for FY22?

With the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) listing September 30 as the last date for filing your income tax for the fiscal year 2021-22, many people have yet to file their taxes.

SAMAA MONEY has made it simple for you to calculate how much income tax you need to pay for the outgoing fiscal year before the due date:

Pakistan Tax Calculator

Monthly Salary

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax

How to pay your taxes

The government has digitized payment of income tax, including an online portal and a mobile application.

However, these are the steps you would need to follow to be able to pay your tax.

Logging into IRIS

To file your income tax return, you will first have to log in to the FBR’s online tax portal, IRIS.

If this is your first time filing income tax, you will need to register with the portal before you can file your income tax return.

Register for income tax

An individual registering to file for income tax, they can register online through the Iris Portal.

Simply click “New Registration”, fill out your details and you will be ready to go.

Whereas, the principal officer of AOP and Company needs to visit Regional Tax Office (RTO).

Taxpayer registration basics

An individual, a company and an association of persons (AOP) or foreign national shall be treated as registered, when they are e-enrolled on the Iris portal.

E-Enrollment with FBR provides you with a National Tax Number (NTN) or Registration Number and password.

In case of individuals, 13 digits Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be used as NTN or Registration Number.

NTN or Registration Number for AOP and Company is the 7 digits NTN received after e-enrollment.

These credentials allow access to Iris portal, the online Income Tax system, which is only way through which online Income Tax Return can be filed.

Requirements for registration

You will need the following documents for registering as an individual tax payer:

CNIC/NICOP/Passport number

Cell phone number in use and registered on CNIC

Active e-mail address

Nationality

Residential address

Accounting period

In case of business income

Business name

Business address

Principal business activity

Name and NTN of employer in case of salary income

Address of property in case of property income

You can also read this User Guide

After registration you can log into Iris and file your Income Tax Return. Those having obtained a National Tax Number (NTN) or Registration Number but do not have credentials to log into Iris can get access by clicking on ‘E-enrollment for Registered Person’ .

Other requirements for registration & tax filing

A computer, scanner and internet connection;

A cell phone with SIM registered against their own CNIC;

A personal email address belonging to them;

Scanned pdf files of:

Certificate of maintenance of personal bank account in his own name;

Evidence of tenancy / ownership of business premises, if having a business;

Paid utility bill of business premises not older than 3 months, if having a business.

Password for IRIS login

E-enrollment with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) provides you with NTN or Registration Number and password. You can login to Iris by entering your NTN or Registration Number and password.

Reset password

For those who wish to reset your password to gain access to your IRIS account, you can click ‘Forgot Password’ on the Iris login screen. Enter all the data in the required fields.

Codes will be sent to your email address and mobile number. Enter the codes in the provided fields. A new window will open in which you will be given option to reset your password.

Completing income tax return

To complete the process of filing income tax return, the individual must complete the return of income form and wealth statement (statement of assets and liabilities) form.

Enrollment & Registration for NTN

Filing income tax for individual

To facilitate salaried person in filing their Income Tax Return, Declaration form 114(I) has been provided. Salaried person would need to complete the Declaration form 114(I) in order to successfully submit their Income Tax Return.

Persons who are deriving income only from salary and other sources, where salary is more than 50% of Income can avail this form.

Filing wealth statement

Process for tax payment

Successful submission of income tax return and wealth statement in Iris is confirmed when both the forms have moved from the draft folder to completed task.