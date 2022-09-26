‘I lost my Queen too’: Kanye West still longs for Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West’s social media activity is always interesting, on Sunday, the singer posted an Instagram story comparing Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II.

He wrote, “London, I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too”.

Although, the rapper didn’t make it clear if he was referring to Kim, but netizens are convinced that Ye’s “Queen” is his ex-wife.

Kim and Kanye parted ways earlier this year. After their divorce West dated several women including Julia Fox, while Kardashian dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The duo ended their relationship recently, which Ye took well.

Earlier, he talked about co-parenting with Kim and a few days, ago he shared Kim Kardashian’s picture on his Instagram story without a caption, maybe this is how he is trying to gain his former partner’s attention.

However, Kim has not responded to his Instagram stories yet.