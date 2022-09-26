Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

‘I lost my Queen too’: Kanye West still longs for Kim Kardashian

Superstar says he understands how people of London feel after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Samaa Web Desk Sep 26, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Rapper Kanye West’s social media activity is always interesting, on Sunday, the singer posted an Instagram story comparing Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II.

He wrote, “London, I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too”.

Although, the rapper didn’t make it clear if he was referring to Kim, but netizens are convinced that Ye’s “Queen” is his ex-wife.

Kim and Kanye parted ways earlier this year. After their divorce West dated several women including Julia Fox, while Kardashian dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The duo ended their relationship recently, which Ye took well.

Earlier, he talked about co-parenting with Kim and a few days, ago he shared Kim Kardashian’s picture on his Instagram story without a caption, maybe this is how he is trying to gain his former partner’s attention.

However, Kim has not responded to his Instagram stories yet.

kim kardashian

kanye west

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div